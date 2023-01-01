301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Listing ID: 10360677

10360677 Stock #: X16608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Telematics Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Rear Collision Mitigation ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.