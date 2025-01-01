Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew at Key West Ford! This black beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a powerful engine and the legendary Ford toughness. With its spacious SuperCrew cab, youll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for both work and family life. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently navigate various terrains and weather conditions, while the automatic transmission provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.</p> <p>This F-150 XLT is packed with features designed for convenience, safety, and comfort. From the practical block heater, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, to the advanced safety features, this truck has it all. The durable construction and thoughtful design make it a vehicle you can rely on for years to come.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ready for Anything:</strong> The 4-wheel drive system and HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers mean youre prepared for any road or weather condition.</li> <li><strong>Stay Connected:</strong> With FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, you can stay connected on the go.</li> <li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Equipped with a Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st and 2nd Row Airbags, this truck prioritizes your safety and the safety of your passengers.</li> <li><strong>Built to Last:</strong> The 200 Amp Alternator and 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection ensure reliable performance.</li> <li><strong>Comfort and Convenience:</strong> Features like the full cloth headliner and rear cupholders add to the overall driving experience.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

VIN 1FTEW1EP7MKD92727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Interior

Compass
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

