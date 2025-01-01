$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Bo
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew at Key West Ford! This black beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a powerful engine and the legendary Ford toughness. With its spacious SuperCrew cab, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for both work and family life. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently navigate various terrains and weather conditions, while the automatic transmission provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.
This F-150 XLT is packed with features designed for convenience, safety, and comfort. From the practical block heater, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, to the advanced safety features, this truck has it all. The durable construction and thoughtful design make it a vehicle you can rely on for years to come.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:
- Ready for Anything: The 4-wheel drive system and HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers mean you're prepared for any road or weather condition.
- Stay Connected: With FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, you can stay connected on the go.
- Safety First: Equipped with a Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st and 2nd Row Airbags, this truck prioritizes your safety and the safety of your passengers.
- Built to Last: The 200 Amp Alternator and 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection ensure reliable performance.
- Comfort and Convenience: Features like the full cloth headliner and rear cupholders add to the overall driving experience.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
604-520-3055