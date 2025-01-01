$54,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5'
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW, now available at Key West Ford! This Carbonized Grey Metallic beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a spacious SuperCrew cab. With only 81,000 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is ready to hit the road with you.
This F-150 LARIAT is packed with features designed for both comfort and convenience. From its advanced safety features to its practical design, this truck is built to impress. Whether you're hauling cargo, navigating tough terrain, or simply cruising down the highway, this F-150 offers a smooth and confident driving experience.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:
- Block Heater: Perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, keeping you and your passengers entertained and informed.
- Electronic Transfer Case: Effortlessly switch between drive modes for optimal performance in any condition.
- Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags: Provides added peace of mind with advanced airbag protection.
- 136.3 L Fuel Tank: Spend more time on the road and less time at the pump with a large fuel capacity.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
604-520-3055