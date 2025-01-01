Menu
<p>Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW, now available at Key West Ford! This Carbonized Grey Metallic beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a spacious SuperCrew cab. With only 81,000 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is ready to hit the road with you.</p> <p>This F-150 LARIAT is packed with features designed for both comfort and convenience. From its advanced safety features to its practical design, this truck is built to impress. Whether youre hauling cargo, navigating tough terrain, or simply cruising down the highway, this F-150 offers a smooth and confident driving experience.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, keeping you and your passengers entertained and informed.</li> <li><strong>Electronic Transfer Case:</strong> Effortlessly switch between drive modes for optimal performance in any condition.</li> <li><strong>Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags:</strong> Provides added peace of mind with advanced airbag protection.</li> <li><strong>136.3 L Fuel Tank:</strong> Spend more time on the road and less time at the pump with a large fuel capacity.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2021 Ford F-150

81,000 KM

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Used
81,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP8MFB66401

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW, now available at Key West Ford! This Carbonized Grey Metallic beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a spacious SuperCrew cab. With only 81,000 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is ready to hit the road with you.


This F-150 LARIAT is packed with features designed for both comfort and convenience. From its advanced safety features to its practical design, this truck is built to impress. Whether you're hauling cargo, navigating tough terrain, or simply cruising down the highway, this F-150 offers a smooth and confident driving experience.


Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:


  • Block Heater: Perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, keeping you and your passengers entertained and informed.
  • Electronic Transfer Case: Effortlessly switch between drive modes for optimal performance in any condition.
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags: Provides added peace of mind with advanced airbag protection.
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank: Spend more time on the road and less time at the pump with a large fuel capacity.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Compass
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Fixed antenna

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

