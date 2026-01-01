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2021 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW
2021 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a capable and versatile truck that's ready for anything the Canadian road throws at it? Key West Ford has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a 2021 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW. This rugged pickup truck, with a gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, is built for both work and play. Its 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the traction you need, no matter the weather or terrain, and the spacious SuperCrew cab offers comfortable seating for the whole crew. With 91,398 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 has been well-maintained and is eager for its next adventure.
This 2021 F-150 SUPERCREW is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. From its robust construction with aluminum panels to its advanced safety systems, this truck is engineered for durability and protection. The interior boasts a full cloth headliner and fade-to-off interior lighting for a premium feel, while practical amenities like a driver information centre and rear cupholders make every journey more enjoyable. Plus, with a 136.3 L fuel tank, you can go further between fill-ups, making it ideal for long hauls or weekend getaways.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2021 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW stand out:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy highways to muddy trails.
- SuperCrew Cab: Enjoy ample passenger space and comfort for family and friends on every trip.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile Wi-Fi hub.
- MyKey System: Customize vehicle settings for younger drivers, promoting safer driving habits.
- HD Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers: Experience a smoother, more controlled ride, even when hauling or towing.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Exterior
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604-520-3055