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<p>Looking for a capable and versatile truck thats ready for anything the Canadian road throws at it? Key West Ford has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a 2021 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW. This rugged pickup truck, with a gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, is built for both work and play. Its 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the traction you need, no matter the weather or terrain, and the spacious SuperCrew cab offers comfortable seating for the whole crew. With 91,398 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 has been well-maintained and is eager for its next adventure.</p> <p>This 2021 F-150 SUPERCREW is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. From its robust construction with aluminum panels to its advanced safety systems, this truck is engineered for durability and protection. The interior boasts a full cloth headliner and fade-to-off interior lighting for a premium feel, while practical amenities like a driver information centre and rear cupholders make every journey more enjoyable. Plus, with a 136.3 L fuel tank, you can go further between fill-ups, making it ideal for long hauls or weekend getaways.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2021 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy highways to muddy trails.</li> <li><strong>SuperCrew Cab:</strong> Enjoy ample passenger space and comfort for family and friends on every trip.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access:</strong> Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile Wi-Fi hub.</li> <li><strong>MyKey System:</strong> Customize vehicle settings for younger drivers, promoting safer driving habits.</li> <li><strong>HD Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers:</strong> Experience a smoother, more controlled ride, even when hauling or towing.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2021 Ford F-150

91,398 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

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14267045.817095104?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=14260

2021 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 14267045.817095104?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  2. 14267045.817095098?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  3. 14267045.817095095?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  4. 14267045.817095092?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  5. 14267045.817095101?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  6. 14267045.817095203?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  7. 14267045.817095206?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
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Used
91,398KM
VIN 1FTFW1E81MKD51698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a capable and versatile truck that's ready for anything the Canadian road throws at it? Key West Ford has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a 2021 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW. This rugged pickup truck, with a gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, is built for both work and play. Its 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the traction you need, no matter the weather or terrain, and the spacious SuperCrew cab offers comfortable seating for the whole crew. With 91,398 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 has been well-maintained and is eager for its next adventure.


This 2021 F-150 SUPERCREW is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. From its robust construction with aluminum panels to its advanced safety systems, this truck is engineered for durability and protection. The interior boasts a full cloth headliner and fade-to-off interior lighting for a premium feel, while practical amenities like a driver information centre and rear cupholders make every journey more enjoyable. Plus, with a 136.3 L fuel tank, you can go further between fill-ups, making it ideal for long hauls or weekend getaways.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2021 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW stand out:


  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy highways to muddy trails.
  • SuperCrew Cab: Enjoy ample passenger space and comfort for family and friends on every trip.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile Wi-Fi hub.
  • MyKey System: Customize vehicle settings for younger drivers, promoting safer driving habits.
  • HD Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers: Experience a smoother, more controlled ride, even when hauling or towing.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Mechanical

Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2021 Ford F-150