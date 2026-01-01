Menu
Looking for a heavy-duty workhorse that can handle anything you throw at it? Carpages.ca has a robust 2021 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XLT 4WD REG CAB, ready to tackle the toughest jobs. This commercial-grade truck is built for serious performance, featuring a powerful diesel engine, a durable automatic transmission, and the unwavering grip of 4-wheel drive. Whether youre hauling equipment, materials, or anything in between, this F-550 is engineered to deliver exceptional capability and reliability.

This F-550 isnt just about brawn; its also equipped with practical features designed to make your workday easier. The spacious regular cab offers a comfortable and functional interior, while the included features enhance both safety and convenience. From the block heater to the trailer wiring harness, this truck is ready to get to work the moment you take the wheel.

Here are five standout features that make this F-550 a cut above the rest:

Upfitter Switches: Ready to customize? These allow for easy integration of aftermarket accessories.
Dual Rear Wheels: Provides enhanced stability and load-carrying capacity.
Block Heater: Ensures reliable starts, even in the coldest Canadian winters.
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with internet access.
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering: Provides effortless maneuverability, even with heavy loads.

Visit Carpages.ca today to learn more about this impressive 2021 Ford F-550 and see how it can transform your business.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

2021 Ford F-550

$59,345

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT 4WD REG CAB 169" WB 8

13495187

2021 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT 4WD REG CAB 169" WB 8

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$59,345

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FDUF5HTXMEC15997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
151.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 8,165 kgs (18,000 lbs) Payload Package

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Engine Compartment Lights

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Black fender flares
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Panels
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Safety

Driveline Traction Control
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2021 Ford F-550