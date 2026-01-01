$59,345+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XLT 4WD REG CAB 169" WB 8
2021 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XLT 4WD REG CAB 169" WB 8
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$59,345
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty workhorse that can handle anything you throw at it? Carpages.ca has a robust 2021 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XLT 4WD REG CAB, ready to tackle the toughest jobs. This commercial-grade truck is built for serious performance, featuring a powerful diesel engine, a durable automatic transmission, and the unwavering grip of 4-wheel drive. Whether you're hauling equipment, materials, or anything in between, this F-550 is engineered to deliver exceptional capability and reliability.
This F-550 isn't just about brawn; it's also equipped with practical features designed to make your workday easier. The spacious regular cab offers a comfortable and functional interior, while the included features enhance both safety and convenience. From the block heater to the trailer wiring harness, this truck is ready to get to work the moment you take the wheel.
Here are five standout features that make this F-550 a cut above the rest:
- Upfitter Switches: Ready to customize? These allow for easy integration of aftermarket accessories.
- Dual Rear Wheels: Provides enhanced stability and load-carrying capacity.
- Block Heater: Ensures reliable starts, even in the coldest Canadian winters.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with internet access.
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering: Provides effortless maneuverability, even with heavy loads.
Visit Carpages.ca today to learn more about this impressive 2021 Ford F-550 and see how it can transform your business.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Key West Ford
Email Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Call Dealer
604-520-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-520-3055