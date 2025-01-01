Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

14,221 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang GT

GT

2021 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,221KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF3M5104601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 14,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a thrilling ride that turns heads? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2021 Ford Mustang GT, now available at Key West Ford! This beauty boasts a vibrant blue exterior and a sleek coupe body style, promising an exhilarating driving experience. With only 14,221 KM on the odometer, this Mustang is practically brand new and ready to hit the open road. Get ready to experience the raw power and iconic style that only a Mustang can deliver.


This Mustang GT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and keep you safe. From its responsive automatic transmission to its rear-wheel drive, every aspect of this car is engineered for performance. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history!


Here are five features that make this Mustang GT truly stand out:


  • The Roar of the Engine: Unleash the beast with its powerful 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 engine, delivering an unforgettable driving experience.
  • Safety First: Equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Information System, for added peace of mind.
  • Modern Tech: Stay connected with FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access and enjoy streaming audio.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its iconic Mustang design, featuring a body-coloured exterior and a sporty coupe silhouette.
  • Convenience: Enjoy features like a back-up camera, rear parking sensors, and cruise control for a seamless driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Fixed Rear Windows
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI)
Regenerative Alternator

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

