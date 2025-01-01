$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 14,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a thrilling ride that turns heads? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2021 Ford Mustang GT, now available at Key West Ford! This beauty boasts a vibrant blue exterior and a sleek coupe body style, promising an exhilarating driving experience. With only 14,221 KM on the odometer, this Mustang is practically brand new and ready to hit the open road. Get ready to experience the raw power and iconic style that only a Mustang can deliver.
This Mustang GT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and keep you safe. From its responsive automatic transmission to its rear-wheel drive, every aspect of this car is engineered for performance. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history!
Here are five features that make this Mustang GT truly stand out:
- The Roar of the Engine: Unleash the beast with its powerful 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 engine, delivering an unforgettable driving experience.
- Safety First: Equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Information System, for added peace of mind.
- Modern Tech: Stay connected with FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access and enjoy streaming audio.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its iconic Mustang design, featuring a body-coloured exterior and a sporty coupe silhouette.
- Convenience: Enjoy features like a back-up camera, rear parking sensors, and cruise control for a seamless driving experience.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
