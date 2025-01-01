Menu
<p>Looking for a rugged yet refined pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew, now available at Key West Ford! This Cactus Grey beauty is ready to tackle any adventure, boasting a powerful 4-wheel drive system and a comfortable SuperCrew cab. With only 40,410 KM on the odometer, this Ranger is practically brand new and ready for many more years of service. Its packed with features designed for both work and play, making it the perfect companion for your daily commute or weekend getaways.</p> <p>This Ford Ranger LARIAT is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Here are a few highlights:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Trailer Tow Coverage, and Cross-Traffic Alert.</li> <li><strong>EcoBoost Engine:</strong> Experience impressive power and efficiency with the 2.3L EcoBoost engine, complete with auto start-stop technology.</li> <li><strong>Leather Interior:</strong> Enjoy a touch of luxury with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather door trim inserts.</li> <li><strong>4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with FordPass Connect, providing a 4G mobile hotspot for internet access.</li> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Perfect for those cold Canadian winters, the included block heater ensures your engine starts smoothly every time.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2021 Ford Ranger

40,410 KM

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' B LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' B

12630066

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' B LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' B

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,410KM
VIN 1FTER4FH7MLD53274

  • Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,410 KM

Looking for a rugged yet refined pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew, now available at Key West Ford! This Cactus Grey beauty is ready to tackle any adventure, boasting a powerful 4-wheel drive system and a comfortable SuperCrew cab. With only 40,410 KM on the odometer, this Ranger is practically brand new and ready for many more years of service. It's packed with features designed for both work and play, making it the perfect companion for your daily commute or weekend getaways.


This Ford Ranger LARIAT is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Here are a few highlights:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Trailer Tow Coverage, and Cross-Traffic Alert.
  • EcoBoost Engine: Experience impressive power and efficiency with the 2.3L EcoBoost engine, complete with auto start-stop technology.
  • Leather Interior: Enjoy a touch of luxury with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather door trim inserts.
  • 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with FordPass Connect, providing a 4G mobile hotspot for internet access.
  • Block Heater: Perfect for those cold Canadian winters, the included block heater ensures your engine starts smoothly every time.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
68 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
729.8 Kgs Maximum Payload

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Rear centre armrest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather Door Trim Insert
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front

Integrated roof antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing>

2021 Ford Ranger