2021 Ford Ranger
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a rugged yet refined pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew, now available at Key West Ford! This Cactus Grey beauty is ready to tackle any adventure, boasting a powerful 4-wheel drive system and a comfortable SuperCrew cab. With only 40,410 KM on the odometer, this Ranger is practically brand new and ready for many more years of service. It's packed with features designed for both work and play, making it the perfect companion for your daily commute or weekend getaways.
This Ford Ranger LARIAT is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Here are a few highlights:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Trailer Tow Coverage, and Cross-Traffic Alert.
- EcoBoost Engine: Experience impressive power and efficiency with the 2.3L EcoBoost engine, complete with auto start-stop technology.
- Leather Interior: Enjoy a touch of luxury with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather door trim inserts.
- 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with FordPass Connect, providing a 4G mobile hotspot for internet access.
- Block Heater: Perfect for those cold Canadian winters, the included block heater ensures your engine starts smoothly every time.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
