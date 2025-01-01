Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT, available now at Key West Ford! This rugged grey beauty is ready to tackle both your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its 4-wheel drive, automatic transmission, and powerful 2.3L EcoBoost engine, this Ranger is built to handle whatever you throw its way. This truck has 104,170 KM on the odometer.</p> <p>Inside, youll find a comfortable and functional interior, perfect for both work and play. The XLT trim offers a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience, including a user-friendly infotainment system, and convenient storage solutions. Safety is a priority, with features like anti-lock brakes, a back-up camera, and Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Trailer Tow Coverage, and Cross-Traffic Alert.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with the part-time four-wheel-drive system, perfect for Canadian winters and off-road excursions.</li> <li><strong>EcoBoost Engine:</strong> Experience a blend of power and efficiency with the 2.3L EcoBoost engine, offering impressive performance and fuel economy.</li> <li><strong>Trailer Towing:</strong> Ready to haul? This Ranger comes equipped with a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, making towing a breeze.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect:</strong> Stay connected on the go with the FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot, keeping you and your passengers entertained and informed.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2021 Ford Ranger

104,170 KM

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

13047182

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,170KM
VIN 1FTER4FH0MLD82499

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,170 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Tracker System
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
68 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
729.8 Kgs Maximum Payload

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Integrated roof antenna

2021 Ford Ranger