2021 Ford Ranger
XLT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT, available now at Key West Ford! This rugged grey beauty is ready to tackle both your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its 4-wheel drive, automatic transmission, and powerful 2.3L EcoBoost engine, this Ranger is built to handle whatever you throw its way. This truck has 104,170 KM on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional interior, perfect for both work and play. The XLT trim offers a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience, including a user-friendly infotainment system, and convenient storage solutions. Safety is a priority, with features like anti-lock brakes, a back-up camera, and Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies.
Here are five features that make this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT stand out:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Trailer Tow Coverage, and Cross-Traffic Alert.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the part-time four-wheel-drive system, perfect for Canadian winters and off-road excursions.
- EcoBoost Engine: Experience a blend of power and efficiency with the 2.3L EcoBoost engine, offering impressive performance and fuel economy.
- Trailer Towing: Ready to haul? This Ranger comes equipped with a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, making towing a breeze.
- FordPass Connect: Stay connected on the go with the FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot, keeping you and your passengers entertained and informed.
