TRANSIT CARGO VAN T-250 AWD 148 MR 9070 GV, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

2021 Ford Transit

101,000 KM

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Used
101,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRANSIT CARGO VAN T-250 AWD 148 MR 9070 GV, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection Auto Start-Stop Switch Delete Deletes button on dash which disables auto start-stop technology Deletes auto stop-start technology disable button on dash however the feature remains permanently a...
Front collision mitigation

