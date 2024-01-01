$58,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van XL
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
Used
101,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TRANSIT CARGO VAN T-250 AWD 148 MR 9070 GV, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection Auto Start-Stop Switch Delete Deletes button on dash which disables auto start-stop technology Deletes auto stop-start technology disable button on dash however the feature remains permanently a...
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Ford Transit