Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 94,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable workhorse that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van, now available at Key West Ford! This versatile van is ready to hit the road with its powerful 3.5L Flex-Fuel V6 engine and all-wheel drive, perfect for navigating Canadian winters and delivering your goods with confidence. With only 94,500 KM on the odometer, this Transit is just getting started and offers plenty of life left for your business or personal needs.
This white Ford Transit is equipped with a host of features designed for both practicality and convenience. The spacious cargo area is ready to be customized to your specific needs, while the comfortable cabin provides a pleasant driving experience. Whether you're a contractor, delivery service, or simply need a large, capable vehicle, this Transit is a smart choice. Visit Key West Ford today to see this impressive van for yourself!
Here are five standout features of this 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Stay safe on the road with advanced driver-assist features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane-Keeping System.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive, ensuring optimal traction and control.
- FordPass Connect: Stay connected on the go with a 4G Mobile Hotspot, keeping you and your team connected.
- Spacious Cargo Area: Maximize your productivity with a large cargo area ready to be customized to your specific needs.
- Flex-Fuel Engine: Enjoy the flexibility of using either gasoline or E85 fuel, providing you with options at the pump.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
