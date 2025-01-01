Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable workhorse that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van, now available at Key West Ford! This versatile van is ready to hit the road with its powerful 3.5L Flex-Fuel V6 engine and all-wheel drive, perfect for navigating Canadian winters and delivering your goods with confidence. With only 94,500 KM on the odometer, this Transit is just getting started and offers plenty of life left for your business or personal needs.</p> <p>This white Ford Transit is equipped with a host of features designed for both practicality and convenience. The spacious cargo area is ready to be customized to your specific needs, while the comfortable cabin provides a pleasant driving experience. Whether youre a contractor, delivery service, or simply need a large, capable vehicle, this Transit is a smart choice. Visit Key West Ford today to see this impressive van for yourself!</p> <p>Here are five standout features of this 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Stay safe on the road with advanced driver-assist features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane-Keeping System.</li> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive, ensuring optimal traction and control.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect:</strong> Stay connected on the go with a 4G Mobile Hotspot, keeping you and your team connected.</li> <li><strong>Spacious Cargo Area:</strong> Maximize your productivity with a large cargo area ready to be customized to your specific needs.</li> <li><strong>Flex-Fuel Engine:</strong> Enjoy the flexibility of using either gasoline or E85 fuel, providing you with options at the pump.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2021 Ford Transit

94,500 KM

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GV T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GV

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GV T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GV

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Logo_NoBadges

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,500KM
VIN 1FTBR2C80MKA63475

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 94,500 KM

Looking for a reliable workhorse that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van, now available at Key West Ford! This versatile van is ready to hit the road with its powerful 3.5L Flex-Fuel V6 engine and all-wheel drive, perfect for navigating Canadian winters and delivering your goods with confidence. With only 94,500 KM on the odometer, this Transit is just getting started and offers plenty of life left for your business or personal needs.


This white Ford Transit is equipped with a host of features designed for both practicality and convenience. The spacious cargo area is ready to be customized to your specific needs, while the comfortable cabin provides a pleasant driving experience. Whether you're a contractor, delivery service, or simply need a large, capable vehicle, this Transit is a smart choice. Visit Key West Ford today to see this impressive van for yourself!


Here are five standout features of this 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Stay safe on the road with advanced driver-assist features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane-Keeping System.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive, ensuring optimal traction and control.
  • FordPass Connect: Stay connected on the go with a 4G Mobile Hotspot, keeping you and your team connected.
  • Spacious Cargo Area: Maximize your productivity with a large cargo area ready to be customized to your specific needs.
  • Flex-Fuel Engine: Enjoy the flexibility of using either gasoline or E85 fuel, providing you with options at the pump.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
250 Amp Alternator
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 9,070 lbs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L PFDi V6 Flex-Fuel -inc: port injection, Auto Start-Stop Switch Delete, Deletes button on dash which disables auto start-stop technology, Deletes auto stop-start technology disable button on dash, however, the feature remains permanently ac...
1605.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping System Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2021 Ford Transit