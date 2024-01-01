$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
SPORT GT
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
SPORT GT
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,645KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 197254
- Mileage 34,645 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, GT Auto i-ACTIV AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Key West Ford
2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD Co-Pilot360 Assist+ Nav Cam Sync 3 78,106 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE 90,990 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium California Special Leather Nav Cam Sync 3 21,723 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Email Key West Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
Call Dealer
604-239-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2021 Mazda MAZDA3