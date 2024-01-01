$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Nissan NV200
Compact Cargo
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
35,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # X12509
- Mileage 35,400 KM
Vehicle Description
NV 200 2.5S/SV, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
