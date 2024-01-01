Menu
Account
Sign In
NV 200 2.5S/SV, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2021 Nissan NV200

35,400 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan NV200

Compact Cargo

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan NV200

Compact Cargo

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # X12509
  • Mileage 35,400 KM

Vehicle Description

NV 200 2.5S/SV, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2021 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo for sale in New Westminster, BC
2021 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo 35,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited WILLYS WHEELER for sale in New Westminster, BC
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited WILLYS WHEELER 71,768 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD Sunroof Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD Sunroof Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 47,887 KM $46,800 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan NV200