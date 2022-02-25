$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2021 Nissan NV200
Compact Cargo
Location
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8382498
- Stock #: 194523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 296 KM
Vehicle Description
NV 200 2.5S/SV, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
