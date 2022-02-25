2021 Nissan NV200

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8382498

8382498 Stock #: 194523

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Stock # 194523

Mileage 296 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Tire Pressure Monitor Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Seating Cloth Seats Vinyl Seats Comfort A/C Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.