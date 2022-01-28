$69,800+ tax & licensing
$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2021 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
11,273KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8256032
- Stock #: 153601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,273 KM
Vehicle Description
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Lower Two Tone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
Hydro Blue Pearl
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
Requires Subscription
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
REBEL HOOD DECAL
REBEL BODYSIDE GRAPHICS
BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Wireless Charging Pad Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Remote Tailgate Release Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Second-Row Heated Seats Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Body-Colour Door Handles A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic...
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
WHEELS: 18" X 8" GLOSS BLACK (STD)
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Heads Up Display LED CHMSL Lamp Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim
Front collision mitigation
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1-Year Sirius...
ALPINE LEATHER & SOUND GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit D...
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5