2021 Toyota Corolla
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
7,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 194486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 7,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, COROLLA L, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
