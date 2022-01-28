Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Corolla

7,920 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Corolla

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8177392
  • Stock #: 194486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 194486
  • Mileage 7,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, COROLLA L, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Key West Ford

2021 Toyota Corolla
 7,920 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 134,977 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape Tit...
 122,037 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory