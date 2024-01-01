Menu
Compact Cars, 330e xDrive Plug-In Hybrid, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122

2022 BMW 3 Series

42,200 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW 3 Series

330e xDrive

2022 BMW 3 Series

330e xDrive

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA5P9C09NFM38809

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # X22703
  • Mileage 42,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 330e xDrive Plug-In Hybrid, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2022 BMW 3 Series