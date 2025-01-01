Menu
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

2022 Ford Econoline

60,777 KM

Details Description Features

2022 Ford Econoline

Super Duty VAN

12348666

2022 Ford Econoline

Super Duty VAN

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,777KM
VIN 1FDWE4FK4NDC32074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 60,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
4.56 Axle Ratio
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
208.2 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 6,577 kgs (14,500 lbs) Payload Package
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
HD 210 Amp Alternator
4073.3 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 16" x 6" White Painted Steel
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps

Interior

glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front Cupholder
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front vinyl headliner
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual 1st Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Regular Dome Lighting
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Cover Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Analog Appearance
Fleet Telematics Modem Tracker System
FordPass Connect 4G Selective Service Internet Access

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Safety

Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

2022 Ford Econoline