2022 Ford Edge
ST LINE AWD
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$32,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Ford Edge ST-Line AWD, now available at Key West Ford! This sleek, white SUV boasts a sporty design and a wealth of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 61,131 KM on the odometer, this Edge is ready for many more adventures. It's the perfect blend of practicality and performance, offering all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin with modern technology and convenient features. The ST-Line trim adds a touch of sporty flair, making this Edge stand out from the crowd. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or planning a weekend getaway, this Ford Edge is a versatile choice that's sure to impress. Visit Key West Ford today to see this exceptional SUV for yourself!
Here are five standout features of this 2022 Ford Edge ST-Line AWD:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Cross-Traffic Alert.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
- Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the convenience of a power liftgate.
- FordPass Connect: Stay connected on the go with a 4G mobile hotspot.
- EcoBoost Engine: Experience a perfect blend of power and efficiency with the responsive 2.0L EcoBoost engine.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
