$51,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD ST 4WD
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
672-903-0034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and stylish SUV that can handle anything? Check out this used 2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD, now available at Key West Ford! This head-turning SUV, finished in sleek Agate Black Metallic, is ready to elevate your driving experience. With only 62,875 KM on the odometer, this Explorer ST is practically brand new and packed with features designed for both performance and comfort. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Explorer ST is equipped to impress.
This Explorer ST is more than just a pretty face; it's a powerhouse of innovation. The ST trim offers a sport-tuned suspension and a powerful 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine, delivering an exhilarating driving experience. Inside, you'll find a host of premium features designed to make every journey enjoyable. From advanced safety technologies to luxurious comfort, this Explorer ST is the ultimate package.
Here are five features that make this 2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD stand out:
- Sport-Tuned Suspension: Experience enhanced handling and a more engaging drive.
- Integrated Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the built-in navigation system with voice activation.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence, thanks to advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Information System.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort, especially on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- 360-Degree Camera System: Maneuver with confidence with the help of the aerial view camera system.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
