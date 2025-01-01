$49,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Bo
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Bo
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew, now available at Key West Ford! This rugged beauty, finished in a sleek Agate Black Metallic, is ready to tackle any job or adventure. With only 63,600 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is eager to hit the road with you. The F-150 XLT is known for its versatility, offering a comfortable cabin and a powerful performance that you can depend on.
This F-150 is packed with features designed for both convenience and safety. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you're ready for any weather condition, while the spacious SuperCrew cab provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Whether you're hauling equipment to the job site or embarking on a weekend getaway, this truck is built to handle it all.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:
- Built-in Block Heater: Perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with Wi-Fi access for all your devices.
- Electronic Transfer Case: Easily switch between drive modes for optimal performance on any terrain.
- Safety Canopy System Airbags: Provides peace of mind with curtain airbags for both front and rear passengers.
- Heavy-Duty Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers: Enjoy a smooth and controlled ride, even when carrying heavy loads.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Key West Ford
Email Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Call Dealer
604-520-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-520-3055