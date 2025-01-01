Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew, now available at Key West Ford! This rugged beauty, finished in a sleek Agate Black Metallic, is ready to tackle any job or adventure. With only 63,600 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is eager to hit the road with you. The F-150 XLT is known for its versatility, offering a comfortable cabin and a powerful performance that you can depend on.</p> <p>This F-150 is packed with features designed for both convenience and safety. The 4-wheel drive system ensures youre ready for any weather condition, while the spacious SuperCrew cab provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Whether youre hauling equipment to the job site or embarking on a weekend getaway, this truck is built to handle it all.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Built-in Block Heater:</strong> Perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with Wi-Fi access for all your devices.</li> <li><strong>Electronic Transfer Case:</strong> Easily switch between drive modes for optimal performance on any terrain.</li> <li><strong>Safety Canopy System Airbags:</strong> Provides peace of mind with curtain airbags for both front and rear passengers.</li> <li><strong>Heavy-Duty Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and controlled ride, even when carrying heavy loads.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2022 Ford F-150

63,600 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Bo

Watch This Vehicle
12770117

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Bo

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 12770117.741862322?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 12770117
  3. 12770117
  4. 12770117
  5. 12770117
  6. 12770117
  7. 12770117
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,600KM
VIN 1FTEW1EPXNKD87541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew, now available at Key West Ford! This rugged beauty, finished in a sleek Agate Black Metallic, is ready to tackle any job or adventure. With only 63,600 KM on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left and is eager to hit the road with you. The F-150 XLT is known for its versatility, offering a comfortable cabin and a powerful performance that you can depend on.


This F-150 is packed with features designed for both convenience and safety. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you're ready for any weather condition, while the spacious SuperCrew cab provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Whether you're hauling equipment to the job site or embarking on a weekend getaway, this truck is built to handle it all.


Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:


  • Built-in Block Heater: Perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with Wi-Fi access for all your devices.
  • Electronic Transfer Case: Easily switch between drive modes for optimal performance on any terrain.
  • Safety Canopy System Airbags: Provides peace of mind with curtain airbags for both front and rear passengers.
  • Heavy-Duty Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers: Enjoy a smooth and controlled ride, even when carrying heavy loads.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Interior

Compass
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 LIGHTNING PRO/LIGHTN LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Ford F-150 LIGHTNING PRO/LIGHTN LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' 30,000 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in New Westminster, BC
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 34,502 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport for sale in New Westminster, BC
2018 Honda Accord Sport 64,907 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2022 Ford F-150