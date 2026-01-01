Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5 available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, offering the legendary Ford toughness and a comfortable interior for you and your passengers. With its four-wheel-drive capability, youll have the confidence to navigate various terrains and weather conditions. This F-150 is a versatile workhorse thats perfect for both everyday driving and weekend getaways.</p> <p>This F-150 XLT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its practical features to its safety technologies, this truck is built to keep you connected, comfortable, and secure on the road. This truck is ready to go, offering a great blend of capability, comfort, and modern technology.</p> <p>Here are five standout features of this 2022 Ford F-150 XLT:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Reverse Brake Assist.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with the part-time four-wheel-drive system, providing excellent traction and control.</li> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Perfect for those cold Canadian winters, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to stream, browse, and stay in touch.</li> <li><strong>Trailer Wiring Harness:</strong> Ready to tow with ease, this truck comes equipped with a trailer wiring harness, making it simple to hook up and go.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2022 Ford F-150

Details Description Features

$54,025

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5

Watch This Vehicle
14005779

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 14005779
  2. 14005779
  3. 14005779
  4. 14005779
  5. 14005779
  6. 14005779
  7. 14005779
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Sale

$54,025

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
VIN 1FTEW1EP6NKE85076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AGATE BLA
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5 available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, offering the legendary Ford toughness and a comfortable interior for you and your passengers. With its four-wheel-drive capability, you'll have the confidence to navigate various terrains and weather conditions. This F-150 is a versatile workhorse that's perfect for both everyday driving and weekend getaways.


This F-150 XLT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its practical features to its safety technologies, this truck is built to keep you connected, comfortable, and secure on the road. This truck is ready to go, offering a great blend of capability, comfort, and modern technology.


Here are five standout features of this 2022 Ford F-150 XLT:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Reverse Brake Assist.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the part-time four-wheel-drive system, providing excellent traction and control.
  • Block Heater: Perfect for those cold Canadian winters, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to stream, browse, and stay in touch.
  • Trailer Wiring Harness: Ready to tow with ease, this truck comes equipped with a trailer wiring harness, making it simple to hook up and go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,935kg (6,470 lb) Payload Package
800.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5 0 $54,025 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Maverick Lariat for sale in New Westminster, BC
2024 Ford Maverick Lariat 12,889 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 36,000 KM $64,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,025

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2022 Ford F-150