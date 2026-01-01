$54,025+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$54,025
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AGATE BLA
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5 available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, offering the legendary Ford toughness and a comfortable interior for you and your passengers. With its four-wheel-drive capability, you'll have the confidence to navigate various terrains and weather conditions. This F-150 is a versatile workhorse that's perfect for both everyday driving and weekend getaways.
This F-150 XLT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its practical features to its safety technologies, this truck is built to keep you connected, comfortable, and secure on the road. This truck is ready to go, offering a great blend of capability, comfort, and modern technology.
Here are five standout features of this 2022 Ford F-150 XLT:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Reverse Brake Assist.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the part-time four-wheel-drive system, providing excellent traction and control.
- Block Heater: Perfect for those cold Canadian winters, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to stream, browse, and stay in touch.
- Trailer Wiring Harness: Ready to tow with ease, this truck comes equipped with a trailer wiring harness, making it simple to hook up and go.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
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Key West Ford
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604-520-3055