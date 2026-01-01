$63,480+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' JASVIR SANDHU
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' JASVIR SANDHU
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$63,480
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that blends rugged capability with premium comfort and cutting-edge technology? Key West Ford is thrilled to present this exceptional used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SUPERCREW. This isn't just any pickup; it's a sophisticated machine built for both work and play, designed to handle whatever your Canadian adventures throw at it. With its powerful hybrid powertrain and legendary F-150 toughness, you'll experience a driving dynamic that's both efficient and exhilarating, whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path.
Step inside the spacious SUPERCREW cabin and discover a world of refined comfort and intuitive technology. The Lariat trim ensures you're surrounded by premium materials and thoughtful amenities, making every journey a pleasure. From its advanced safety features to its seamless connectivity, this F-150 is engineered to impress and built to last. Come down to Key West Ford and see for yourself why this 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat is the perfect partner for your demanding lifestyle.
Here are 5 features that truly make this F-150 Lariat stand out:
- Hybrid Powertrain: Experience the best of both worlds with impressive fuel efficiency without compromising on the power and torque you expect from an F-150.
- 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain or weather condition with confidence thanks to the robust 4WD system, ensuring superior traction and control.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected wherever you roam with integrated Wi-Fi, allowing you to work, stream, and navigate with ease.
- Lariat Premium Trim: Enjoy a luxurious and comfortable interior, featuring advanced technology and premium finishes that elevate your driving experience.
- Advanced Safety Canopy System: Drive with peace of mind knowing you and your passengers are protected by a comprehensive suite of airbags, including curtain airbags for both rows.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Key West Ford
Email Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Call Dealer
604-520-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-520-3055