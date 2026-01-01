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<p>Looking for a truck that blends rugged capability with premium comfort and cutting-edge technology? Key West Ford is thrilled to present this exceptional used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SUPERCREW. This isnt just any pickup; its a sophisticated machine built for both work and play, designed to handle whatever your Canadian adventures throw at it. With its powerful hybrid powertrain and legendary F-150 toughness, youll experience a driving dynamic thats both efficient and exhilarating, whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path.</p> <p>Step inside the spacious SUPERCREW cabin and discover a world of refined comfort and intuitive technology. The Lariat trim ensures youre surrounded by premium materials and thoughtful amenities, making every journey a pleasure. From its advanced safety features to its seamless connectivity, this F-150 is engineered to impress and built to last. Come down to Key West Ford and see for yourself why this 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat is the perfect partner for your demanding lifestyle.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this F-150 Lariat stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Hybrid Powertrain:</strong> Experience the best of both worlds with impressive fuel efficiency without compromising on the power and torque you expect from an F-150.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any terrain or weather condition with confidence thanks to the robust 4WD system, ensuring superior traction and control.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected wherever you roam with integrated Wi-Fi, allowing you to work, stream, and navigate with ease.</li> <li><strong>Lariat Premium Trim:</strong> Enjoy a luxurious and comfortable interior, featuring advanced technology and premium finishes that elevate your driving experience.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Safety Canopy System:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing you and your passengers are protected by a comprehensive suite of airbags, including curtain airbags for both rows.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2022 Ford F-150

Details Description Features

$63,480

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' JASVIR SANDHU

Watch This Vehicle
14290955.818003987?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=14260

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' JASVIR SANDHU

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 14290955.818003987?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  2. 14290955.818003984?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  3. 14290955.818003993?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  4. 14290955.818003981?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  5. 14290955.818003990?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  6. 14290955.818004011?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
  7. 14290955.818004017?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
Contact Seller
Sale

$63,480

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN 1FTFW1ED8NFA37084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that blends rugged capability with premium comfort and cutting-edge technology? Key West Ford is thrilled to present this exceptional used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SUPERCREW. This isn't just any pickup; it's a sophisticated machine built for both work and play, designed to handle whatever your Canadian adventures throw at it. With its powerful hybrid powertrain and legendary F-150 toughness, you'll experience a driving dynamic that's both efficient and exhilarating, whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path.


Step inside the spacious SUPERCREW cabin and discover a world of refined comfort and intuitive technology. The Lariat trim ensures you're surrounded by premium materials and thoughtful amenities, making every journey a pleasure. From its advanced safety features to its seamless connectivity, this F-150 is engineered to impress and built to last. Come down to Key West Ford and see for yourself why this 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat is the perfect partner for your demanding lifestyle.


Here are 5 features that truly make this F-150 Lariat stand out:


  • Hybrid Powertrain: Experience the best of both worlds with impressive fuel efficiency without compromising on the power and torque you expect from an F-150.
  • 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain or weather condition with confidence thanks to the robust 4WD system, ensuring superior traction and control.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected wherever you roam with integrated Wi-Fi, allowing you to work, stream, and navigate with ease.
  • Lariat Premium Trim: Enjoy a luxurious and comfortable interior, featuring advanced technology and premium finishes that elevate your driving experience.
  • Advanced Safety Canopy System: Drive with peace of mind knowing you and your passengers are protected by a comprehensive suite of airbags, including curtain airbags for both rows.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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$63,480

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2022 Ford F-150