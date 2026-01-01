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2022 Ford Maverick
XL/XLT/LARIAT
2022 Ford Maverick
XL/XLT/LARIAT
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the versatile and fuel-efficient 2022 Ford Maverick, now available at Key West Ford! This exceptional hybrid pickup truck is ready to tackle your daily commute and weekend adventures with its impressive blend of practicality and modern technology. With just 92,509 kilometers on the odometer, this Maverick is eager to hit the road and prove its worth. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out of town, the Maverick offers a comfortable and capable driving experience for everyone.
Step inside and experience a cabin designed for your convenience. The 2022 Ford Maverick boasts a range of thoughtful features that enhance every drive. From its intuitive infotainment system to its practical cargo solutions, this truck is built to make your life easier. Key West Ford is proud to offer this well-equipped hybrid, a smart choice for those seeking efficiency without compromising on utility.
Here are 5 features that make this 2022 Ford Maverick truly stand out:
- 2.5L Hybrid Engine with Auto Stop-Start: Experience incredible fuel efficiency and a reduced environmental footprint thanks to the advanced hybrid powertrain that automatically conserves fuel when you're stopped.
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with confidence knowing this Maverick is equipped with advanced safety features designed to help prevent collisions, including automatic emergency braking for added peace of mind.
- Back-Up Camera: Maneuver with ease and precision in tight spaces, thanks to the integrated back-up camera that provides a clear view of what's behind you.
- Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity & Streaming Audio: Stay connected and entertained on the go with seamless Bluetooth integration, allowing you to make calls and stream your favorite music hands-free.
- Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Don't let its compact size fool you; this Maverick is ready for your hauling needs with built-in towing equipment and the added safety of trailer sway control.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-520-3055