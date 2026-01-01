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<p>Discover the versatile and fuel-efficient 2022 Ford Maverick, now available at Key West Ford! This exceptional hybrid pickup truck is ready to tackle your daily commute and weekend adventures with its impressive blend of practicality and modern technology. With just 92,509 kilometers on the odometer, this Maverick is eager to hit the road and prove its worth. Whether youre navigating city streets or heading out of town, the Maverick offers a comfortable and capable driving experience for everyone.</p> <p>Step inside and experience a cabin designed for your convenience. The 2022 Ford Maverick boasts a range of thoughtful features that enhance every drive. From its intuitive infotainment system to its practical cargo solutions, this truck is built to make your life easier. Key West Ford is proud to offer this well-equipped hybrid, a smart choice for those seeking efficiency without compromising on utility.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that make this 2022 Ford Maverick truly stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>2.5L Hybrid Engine with Auto Stop-Start:</strong> Experience incredible fuel efficiency and a reduced environmental footprint thanks to the advanced hybrid powertrain that automatically conserves fuel when youre stopped.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB):</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this Maverick is equipped with advanced safety features designed to help prevent collisions, including automatic emergency braking for added peace of mind.</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Maneuver with ease and precision in tight spaces, thanks to the integrated back-up camera that provides a clear view of whats behind you.</li> <li><strong>Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity & Streaming Audio:</strong> Stay connected and entertained on the go with seamless Bluetooth integration, allowing you to make calls and stream your favorite music hands-free.</li> <li><strong>Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control:</strong> Dont let its compact size fool you; this Maverick is ready for your hauling needs with built-in towing equipment and the added safety of trailer sway control.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2022 Ford Maverick

92,509 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Maverick

XL/XLT/LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle
14182423.814094659?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=14260

2022 Ford Maverick

XL/XLT/LARIAT

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 14182423.814094659?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
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  7. 14182423.814094671?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
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Used
92,509KM
VIN 3FTTW8E39NRA81567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the versatile and fuel-efficient 2022 Ford Maverick, now available at Key West Ford! This exceptional hybrid pickup truck is ready to tackle your daily commute and weekend adventures with its impressive blend of practicality and modern technology. With just 92,509 kilometers on the odometer, this Maverick is eager to hit the road and prove its worth. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out of town, the Maverick offers a comfortable and capable driving experience for everyone.


Step inside and experience a cabin designed for your convenience. The 2022 Ford Maverick boasts a range of thoughtful features that enhance every drive. From its intuitive infotainment system to its practical cargo solutions, this truck is built to make your life easier. Key West Ford is proud to offer this well-equipped hybrid, a smart choice for those seeking efficiency without compromising on utility.


Here are 5 features that make this 2022 Ford Maverick truly stand out:


  • 2.5L Hybrid Engine with Auto Stop-Start: Experience incredible fuel efficiency and a reduced environmental footprint thanks to the advanced hybrid powertrain that automatically conserves fuel when you're stopped.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with confidence knowing this Maverick is equipped with advanced safety features designed to help prevent collisions, including automatic emergency braking for added peace of mind.
  • Back-Up Camera: Maneuver with ease and precision in tight spaces, thanks to the integrated back-up camera that provides a clear view of what's behind you.
  • Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity & Streaming Audio: Stay connected and entertained on the go with seamless Bluetooth integration, allowing you to make calls and stream your favorite music hands-free.
  • Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Don't let its compact size fool you; this Maverick is ready for your hauling needs with built-in towing equipment and the added safety of trailer sway control.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
2.91 Axle Ratio
52 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
ENGINE: 2.5L HYBRID
GVWR: 2,359 kgs (5,200 lbs)
45-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
709.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.1 kWh Capacity

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Other Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2022 Ford Maverick