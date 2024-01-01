$42,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,621KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH7N5125763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 2A2201
- Mileage 4,621 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact Cars, MUSTANG, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Key West Ford
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
Call Dealer
604-239-XXXX(click to show)
