2022 Ford Mustang

Subcompact Cars, MUSTANG, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

4,621 KM

11990700

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Used
4,621KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH7N5125763

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 2A2201
  • Mileage 4,621 KM

Subcompact Cars, MUSTANG, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Mirror(s)

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST (STD)
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

