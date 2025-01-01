$59,995+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 2,718 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a thrilling ride that turns heads? Feast your eyes on this pristine 2022 Ford Mustang GT, now available at Key West Ford! This stunning white coupe is more than just a car; it's a statement. With a mere 2718KM on the odometer, this Mustang is practically brand new and ready to unleash its power on the open road. Experience the iconic Mustang legacy with modern technology and a sleek design that's sure to impress.
This Mustang GT is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From its responsive handling to its comfortable interior, every detail has been carefully considered. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this car offers a perfect blend of performance and style. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history – visit Key West Ford today and take this beauty for a spin!
Here are five features that make this Mustang GT truly special:
- Unleash the Beast: The 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 engine delivers exhilarating performance, providing a thrilling driving experience.
- Safety First: Ford Co-Pilot360, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Information System, keeps you safe on the road.
- Modern Tech: Stay connected and informed with Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity and a Driver Information Centre.
- Stylish Design: The sleek coupe design, body-coloured accents, and LED brakelights make a bold statement wherever you go.
- Comfort & Convenience: Enjoy features like cruise control, a back-up camera, and a premium interior designed for your comfort.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
