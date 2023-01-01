Menu
2022 Ford Transit

23,466 KM

Details Description Features

$79,900

+ tax & licensing
$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2022 Ford Transit

2022 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XLT

2022 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XLT

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

23,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10096494
  • Stock #: X24203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 23,466 KM

Vehicle Description

T-350 148" Med Roof XLT RWD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

