2022 Ford Transit
2022 Ford Transit
Passenger Wagon XLT
Location
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
23,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10096494
- Stock #: X24203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 12
- Mileage 23,466 KM
Vehicle Description
T-350 148" Med Roof XLT RWD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
