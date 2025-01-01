$47,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Transit
T-250
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 60,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable workhorse? Key West Ford has a fantastic 2022 Ford Transit T-250 ready to hit the road! This white van, with just 60,500 KM on the odometer, is built to handle your toughest jobs. Its spacious interior and durable design make it perfect for businesses or anyone needing ample cargo space. With its automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, you'll experience smooth handling and confident performance in various driving conditions.
This Transit T-250 is packed with features designed for both convenience and safety. The flex-fuel engine offers flexibility, while the inclusion of Ford Co-Pilot360, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane-Keeping System, provides added peace of mind on every journey. This van is ready to work for you!
Here are five standout features that make this Transit T-250 a great choice:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in internet access.
- Block Heater: Ensures easy starts, even in the coldest Canadian winters.
- Spacious Cargo Area: Plenty of room for all your equipment or supplies.
- Flex-Fuel Engine: Offers fuel flexibility.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
