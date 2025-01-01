Menu
Looking for a reliable workhorse? Key West Ford has a fantastic 2022 Ford Transit T-250 ready to hit the road! This white van, with just 60,500 KM on the odometer, is built to handle your toughest jobs. Its spacious interior and durable design make it perfect for businesses or anyone needing ample cargo space. With its automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, youll experience smooth handling and confident performance in various driving conditions.

This Transit T-250 is packed with features designed for both convenience and safety. The flex-fuel engine offers flexibility, while the inclusion of Ford Co-Pilot360, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane-Keeping System, provides added peace of mind on every journey. This van is ready to work for you!

Here are five standout features that make this Transit T-250 a great choice:

Ford Co-Pilot360: Advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist.
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in internet access.
Block Heater: Ensures easy starts, even in the coldest Canadian winters.
Spacious Cargo Area: Plenty of room for all your equipment or supplies.
Flex-Fuel Engine: Offers fuel flexibility.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes.

2022 Ford Transit

60,500 KM

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Transit

T-250

2022 Ford Transit

T-250

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,500KM
VIN 1FTBR1C86NKA43551

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 60,500 KM

Looking for a reliable workhorse? Key West Ford has a fantastic 2022 Ford Transit T-250 ready to hit the road! This white van, with just 60,500 KM on the odometer, is built to handle your toughest jobs. Its spacious interior and durable design make it perfect for businesses or anyone needing ample cargo space. With its automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, you'll experience smooth handling and confident performance in various driving conditions.


This Transit T-250 is packed with features designed for both convenience and safety. The flex-fuel engine offers flexibility, while the inclusion of Ford Co-Pilot360, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane-Keeping System, provides added peace of mind on every journey. This van is ready to work for you!


Here are five standout features that make this Transit T-250 a great choice:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in internet access.
  • Block Heater: Ensures easy starts, even in the coldest Canadian winters.
  • Spacious Cargo Area: Plenty of room for all your equipment or supplies.
  • Flex-Fuel Engine: Offers fuel flexibility.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
250 Amp Alternator
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 9,070 lbs
Engine: 3.5L PFDi V6 Flex-Fuel -inc: port injection, Auto Start-Stop Switch Delete, Deletes button on dash which disables auto start-stop technology, Deletes auto stop-start technology disable button on dash, however, the feature remains permanently ac...

Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping System Lane Departure Warning
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2022 Ford Transit