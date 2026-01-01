Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and feature-packed sedan? Carpages.ca has a fantastic 2022 Honda Civic Touring with only 62,160 KM on the odometer. This Civic Touring is the top-of-the-line trim, offering a premium driving experience with a host of advanced features. Its a front-wheel-drive sedan with a smooth CVT transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and highway cruising. The Civic Touring is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and comfortable interior, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and weekend getaways.</p> <p>This Civic Touring is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the advanced safety technologies to the luxurious interior appointments, this car is sure to impress. The sleek exterior design is complemented by a well-appointed cabin, offering a comfortable and connected ride. This Civic Touring is ready to provide you with years of reliable and enjoyable driving.</p> <p>Here are five standout features of this 2022 Honda Civic Touring:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow:</strong> Enjoy a more relaxed and safer driving experience on the highway.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leather Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay comfortable and in control, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air with the touch of a button.</li> <li><strong>Front and Rear Parking Sensors:</strong> Make parking a breeze with this helpful feature.</li> <li><strong>Collision Mitigation Braking System:</strong> Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help prevent or lessen the impact of a collision.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2022 Honda Civic

62,160 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
13488807

2022 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 13488807.776255477?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 13488807
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,160KM
VIN 2HGFE1F94NH003916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,160 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and feature-packed sedan? Carpages.ca has a fantastic 2022 Honda Civic Touring with only 62,160 KM on the odometer. This Civic Touring is the top-of-the-line trim, offering a premium driving experience with a host of advanced features. It's a front-wheel-drive sedan with a smooth CVT transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and highway cruising. The Civic Touring is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and comfortable interior, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and weekend getaways.


This Civic Touring is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the advanced safety technologies to the luxurious interior appointments, this car is sure to impress. The sleek exterior design is complemented by a well-appointed cabin, offering a comfortable and connected ride. This Civic Touring is ready to provide you with years of reliable and enjoyable driving.


Here are five standout features of this 2022 Honda Civic Touring:


  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow: Enjoy a more relaxed and safer driving experience on the highway.
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable and in control, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
  • Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air with the touch of a button.
  • Front and Rear Parking Sensors: Make parking a breeze with this helpful feature.
  • Collision Mitigation Braking System: Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help prevent or lessen the impact of a collision.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged -inc: Direct injection
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 235/40R18 91W AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation Braking (CMBS) with Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
12 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2022 Honda Civic Touring for sale in New Westminster, BC
2022 Honda Civic Touring 62,160 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor VENUE VISION for sale in New Westminster, BC
2020 Ford F-150 Raptor VENUE VISION 24 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-450 PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 8' for sale in New Westminster, BC
2018 Ford F-450 PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 8' 65,000 KM $91,249 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2022 Honda Civic