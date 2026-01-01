$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and feature-packed sedan? Carpages.ca has a fantastic 2022 Honda Civic Touring with only 62,160 KM on the odometer. This Civic Touring is the top-of-the-line trim, offering a premium driving experience with a host of advanced features. It's a front-wheel-drive sedan with a smooth CVT transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and highway cruising. The Civic Touring is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and comfortable interior, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and weekend getaways.
This Civic Touring is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the advanced safety technologies to the luxurious interior appointments, this car is sure to impress. The sleek exterior design is complemented by a well-appointed cabin, offering a comfortable and connected ride. This Civic Touring is ready to provide you with years of reliable and enjoyable driving.
Here are five standout features of this 2022 Honda Civic Touring:
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow: Enjoy a more relaxed and safer driving experience on the highway.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable and in control, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air with the touch of a button.
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors: Make parking a breeze with this helpful feature.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System: Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help prevent or lessen the impact of a collision.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
