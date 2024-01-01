Menu
Account
Sign In
Series III 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

24,235 KM

Details Description Features

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SJVDTXNS146019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 24,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Series III 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Front Passenger Interactive Display

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 22" X 9.0" ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22N -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row Seats w/Tip/Slide Recline 7 Passenger Seating Floor Console w/Cupholder
PREMIUM GROUP I -inc: McIntosh 19-Speaker Audio System Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Wheels: 22" x 9.0" Aluminum Foldable Cargo Shade Power Deployable Running Boards 3 Panel Sunroof Adjustable Roof Rail Crossb...
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 W/ETORQUE (STD)
3.21 FINAL DRIVE RATIO (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Ford F-150 33,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford Mustang for sale in New Westminster, BC
2006 Ford Mustang 110,503 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster 1200 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2024 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster 1200 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wagoneer