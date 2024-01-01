$62,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Series III
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Series III
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SJVDTXNS146019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 24,235 KM
Vehicle Description
Series III 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Front Passenger Interactive Display
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 22" X 9.0" ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22N -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row Seats w/Tip/Slide Recline 7 Passenger Seating Floor Console w/Cupholder
PREMIUM GROUP I -inc: McIntosh 19-Speaker Audio System Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Wheels: 22" x 9.0" Aluminum Foldable Cargo Shade Power Deployable Running Boards 3 Panel Sunroof Adjustable Roof Rail Crossb...
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 W/ETORQUE (STD)
3.21 FINAL DRIVE RATIO (STD)
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2022 Jeep Wagoneer