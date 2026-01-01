Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2022 Jeep Wrangler

48,359 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13505030

2022 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 13505030.777118757?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 13505030
  3. 13505030
  4. 13505030
  5. 13505030
  6. 13505030
  7. 13505030
  8. 13505030
  9. 13505030
  10. 13505030
  11. 13505030
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,359KM
VIN 1C4GJXAG8NW176038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,359 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Removable Rear Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
Black fender flares
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Tires: P245/75R17 All-Season Michelin Brand
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Auxiliary Battery
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
65.9 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,267 kgs (5,000 lbs)
Stop/Start Dual Battery System

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
SiriusXM Guardian Trial Included

Safety

Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2023 Ford Transit T-250 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Ford Transit T-250 31,857 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 6.7 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 6.7 29,003 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 62,577 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-520-XXXX

(click to show)

604-520-3055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2022 Jeep Wrangler