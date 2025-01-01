Menu
<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

35,317 KM

Details Description Features

$77,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST

13073677

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$77,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,317KM
VIN SALWS2RU3NA237873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,317 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
GVWR: 3,050 kgs (6,724 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
104 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L I6 Turbocharged MHEV P400 (395 HP)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: single-speed transfer box (high range only) and aluminum gearshift paddles
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 0.23 kWh Capacity
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Suedecloth Simulated Suede/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Emergency Braking
Reverse traffic detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
19 Speakers

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

$77,995

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2022 Land Rover Range Rover