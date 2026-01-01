$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Limited
2022 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,289 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a pickup that blends luxury with rugged capability? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2022 RAM 1500 Limited, available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to turn heads and conquer any terrain, boasting a powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, all wrapped in a premium package. With only 89,289 KM on the odometer, this RAM 1500 Limited is ready for many more adventures.
This RAM 1500 Limited is loaded with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From the moment you step inside, you'll be enveloped in luxury, with premium leather seating and a host of tech-savvy amenities. This truck is built to handle anything you throw at it, from daily commutes to weekend getaways.
Here are five features that make this RAM 1500 Limited truly stand out:
- Power Running Boards: Effortlessly enter and exit your truck with these convenient, automatically deploying running boards.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- 12" Touchscreen Display: Stay connected and entertained with this large, intuitive infotainment system.
- Spray-in Bed Liner: Protect your truck bed from scratches and damage with this durable, factory-installed liner.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle any weather condition or off-road adventure.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
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Interior
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Safety
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