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<p>Looking for a pickup that blends luxury with rugged capability? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2022 RAM 1500 Limited, available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to turn heads and conquer any terrain, boasting a powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, all wrapped in a premium package. With only 89,289 KM on the odometer, this RAM 1500 Limited is ready for many more adventures.</p> <p>This RAM 1500 Limited is loaded with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From the moment you step inside, youll be enveloped in luxury, with premium leather seating and a host of tech-savvy amenities. This truck is built to handle anything you throw at it, from daily commutes to weekend getaways.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this RAM 1500 Limited truly stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Power Running Boards:</strong> Effortlessly enter and exit your truck with these convenient, automatically deploying running boards.</li> <li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>12" Touchscreen Display:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with this large, intuitive infotainment system.</li> <li><strong>Spray-in Bed Liner:</strong> Protect your truck bed from scratches and damage with this durable, factory-installed liner.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Confidently tackle any weather condition or off-road adventure.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2022 RAM 1500

89,289 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14005740

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
89,289KM
VIN 1C6SRFHT0NN184390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a pickup that blends luxury with rugged capability? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2022 RAM 1500 Limited, available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to turn heads and conquer any terrain, boasting a powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, all wrapped in a premium package. With only 89,289 KM on the odometer, this RAM 1500 Limited is ready for many more adventures.


This RAM 1500 Limited is loaded with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From the moment you step inside, you'll be enveloped in luxury, with premium leather seating and a host of tech-savvy amenities. This truck is built to handle anything you throw at it, from daily commutes to weekend getaways.


Here are five features that make this RAM 1500 Limited truly stand out:


  • Power Running Boards: Effortlessly enter and exit your truck with these convenient, automatically deploying running boards.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • 12" Touchscreen Display: Stay connected and entertained with this large, intuitive infotainment system.
  • Spray-in Bed Liner: Protect your truck bed from scratches and damage with this durable, factory-installed liner.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle any weather condition or off-road adventure.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Stainless steel exhaust
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
734.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension

Exterior

Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Hemi Badge
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
USB Mobile Projection
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Bucket Seats
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
GPS Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Passenger Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
12" Touchscreen
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Analog Appearance
Premium Full-Length Floor Console
Connectivity - US/Canada
Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat
Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-3055

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Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2022 RAM 1500