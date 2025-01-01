$59,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco
BADLANDS 4 DOOR ADVANCED BRONCO BADLANDS 4 DOOR AD
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
672-903-0034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,128 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer any terrain in this rugged 2023 Ford Bronco BADLANDS, now available at Key West Ford! This four-door SUV, finished in a sleek silver exterior, is ready for adventure with its powerful 4-wheel drive system and automatic transmission. With only 55,128 KM on the odometer, this Bronco is practically brand new and eager to explore. Its robust design and impressive features make it the perfect companion for both city streets and off-road trails.
This Bronco BADLANDS is packed with features designed for both comfort and capability. The interior boasts a modern design with practical elements, ensuring a comfortable ride for all passengers. From its advanced safety features to its off-road-ready suspension, this Bronco is built to handle whatever you throw its way.
Here are five standout features that make this Bronco a must-see:
- Bilstein Remote Reservoir Shock Absorbers: Experience superior handling and control, no matter the terrain.
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle any weather condition or off-road challenge.
- Upfitter Switches: Easily customize your Bronco with additional accessories, making it truly your own.
- Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection: Drive with added peace of mind, knowing that advanced safety technology is on your side.
- Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access: Provides easy access to the cargo area.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
672-903-0034