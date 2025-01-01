Menu
<p>Conquer any terrain in this rugged 2023 Ford Bronco BADLANDS, now available at Key West Ford! This four-door SUV, finished in a sleek silver exterior, is ready for adventure with its powerful 4-wheel drive system and automatic transmission. With only 55,128 KM on the odometer, this Bronco is practically brand new and eager to explore. Its robust design and impressive features make it the perfect companion for both city streets and off-road trails.</p> <p>This Bronco BADLANDS is packed with features designed for both comfort and capability. The interior boasts a modern design with practical elements, ensuring a comfortable ride for all passengers. From its advanced safety features to its off-road-ready suspension, this Bronco is built to handle whatever you throw its way.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this Bronco a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Bilstein Remote Reservoir Shock Absorbers:</strong> Experience superior handling and control, no matter the terrain.</li> <li><strong>Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive:</strong> Confidently tackle any weather condition or off-road challenge.</li> <li><strong>Upfitter Switches:</strong> Easily customize your Bronco with additional accessories, making it truly your own.</li> <li><strong>Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection:</strong> Drive with added peace of mind, knowing that advanced safety technology is on your side.</li> <li><strong>Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access:</strong> Provides easy access to the cargo area.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

672-903-0034

VIN 1FMEE5DP8PLB08964

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,128 KM

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat

Deep Tinted Glass
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Top

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection

Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,767 kgs (6,100 lbs)
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
6 Skid Plates
4.7 Axle Ratio
508.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Bilstein Remote Reservoir Shock Absorbers

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

