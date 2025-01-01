$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure without sacrificing everyday practicality? Check out this used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend, available now at Key West Ford! This rugged yet refined SUV is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend getaways. With its eye-catching blue exterior and a comfortable interior, this Bronco Sport is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Its four-wheel-drive capability and a host of features make it the perfect companion for your next Canadian adventure.
This Bronco Sport Big Bend is packed with features designed for your comfort, safety, and convenience. From its advanced safety technologies to its user-friendly infotainment system, this SUV has everything you need to enjoy the ride. The Bronco Sport's versatile cargo space and practical design make it ideal for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can do it all. Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic SUV!
Here are five features that make this Bronco Sport Big Bend stand out:
- Go-Anywhere Capability: With its 4-wheel drive, this Bronco Sport is ready to explore off the beaten path.
- Advanced Safety: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot provide peace of mind on every journey.
- Connected Convenience: Stay connected on the go with FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access.
- Comfort and Style: Enjoy a comfortable ride with features like a 6-way driver seat and a stylish interior.
- Ready for Winter: The included block heater ensures easy starts on those chilly Canadian mornings.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
