Looking for adventure without sacrificing everyday practicality? Check out this used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend, available now at Key West Ford! This rugged yet refined SUV is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend getaways. With its eye-catching blue exterior and a comfortable interior, this Bronco Sport is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Its four-wheel-drive capability and a host of features make it the perfect companion for your next Canadian adventure.

This Bronco Sport Big Bend is packed with features designed for your comfort, safety, and convenience. From its advanced safety technologies to its user-friendly infotainment system, this SUV has everything you need to enjoy the ride. The Bronco Sports versatile cargo space and practical design make it ideal for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can do it all. Dont miss your chance to own this fantastic SUV!

Here are five features that make this Bronco Sport Big Bend stand out:

Go-Anywhere Capability: With its 4-wheel drive, this Bronco Sport is ready to explore off the beaten path.
Advanced Safety: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot provide peace of mind on every journey.
Connected Convenience: Stay connected on the go with FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access.
Comfort and Style: Enjoy a comfortable ride with features like a 6-way driver seat and a stylish interior.
Ready for Winter: The included block heater ensures easy starts on those chilly Canadian mornings.

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

13164365

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 3FMCR9B62PRD28194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. Dealer #7485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2023 Ford Bronco Sport