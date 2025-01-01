$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,785 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium, now available at Key West Ford! This sleek black SUV is the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and performance, making it ideal for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its all-wheel-drive system, you'll have the confidence to tackle any road condition, while the spacious interior and premium features ensure a comfortable and enjoyable ride for you and your passengers. This Edge Titanium has only 57785KM on the odometer.
This Ford Edge Titanium is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From advanced safety technologies to convenient amenities, this SUV has it all. You'll appreciate the peace of mind provided by the Ford Co-Pilot360 suite, including a reverse camera and blind-spot monitoring. The interior is designed for comfort, with features like heated seats and a premium sound system.
Here are five features that make this 2023 Ford Edge Titanium stand out:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like a reverse camera, blind-spot monitoring, and pre-collision assist.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive.
- FordPass Connect: Stay connected on the go with a 4G mobile hotspot.
- Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the power liftgate.
- Heated Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort with heated front seats.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
604-520-3055