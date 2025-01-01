$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Edge
Titanium
2023 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium, available now at Key West Ford! This eye-catching blue SUV is equipped with all-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating Canadian winters and weekend adventures alike. With only 59,101 kilometers on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready to provide years of reliable service. The Titanium trim offers a luxurious experience, packed with features designed to enhance your comfort, safety, and convenience.
This Ford Edge Titanium is loaded with features to make every drive enjoyable. You'll appreciate the advanced technology, comfortable interior, and the peace of mind that comes with Ford's reputation for quality. This SUV is ready to take on your daily commute or your next family road trip.
Here are five features that make this 2023 Ford Edge Titanium stand out:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: This suite of driver-assist technologies, including a reverse camera and blind-spot monitoring, helps keep you safe on the road.
- Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost Engine: Experience a powerful and efficient ride with this engine, designed for both performance and fuel economy.
- All-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle any weather condition with the added traction and control of all-wheel drive.
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Stay comfortable with the ability to set different temperatures for the driver and passenger.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, perfect for streaming, browsing, and keeping everyone entertained.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Key West Ford
Email Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Call Dealer
604-520-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-520-3055