Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium, available now at Key West Ford! This eye-catching blue SUV is equipped with all-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating Canadian winters and weekend adventures alike. With only 59,101 kilometers on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready to provide years of reliable service. The Titanium trim offers a luxurious experience, packed with features designed to enhance your comfort, safety, and convenience.

This Ford Edge Titanium is loaded with features to make every drive enjoyable. Youll appreciate the advanced technology, comfortable interior, and the peace of mind that comes with Fords reputation for quality. This SUV is ready to take on your daily commute or your next family road trip.

Here are five features that make this 2023 Ford Edge Titanium stand out:

Ford Co-Pilot360: This suite of driver-assist technologies, including a reverse camera and blind-spot monitoring, helps keep you safe on the road.
Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost Engine: Experience a powerful and efficient ride with this engine, designed for both performance and fuel economy.
All-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle any weather condition with the added traction and control of all-wheel drive.
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Stay comfortable with the ability to set different temperatures for the driver and passenger.
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, perfect for streaming, browsing, and keeping everyone entertained.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2023 Ford Edge

59,101 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Edge

Titanium

13046747

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,101KM
VIN 2FMPK4K98PBA35921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
3.36 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Active Transmission Warm-Up (ATWU)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX/FreeForm Leatherette Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

