<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2023 Ford Escape

14,168 KM

2023 Ford Escape

2023 Ford Escape

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Used
VIN 1FMCU9NZ6PUB09039

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Electronic Fuel Door Release
Pedestrian Alert Sounder
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sport Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4-Way Manual Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft and manual recline controls
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Mechanical

Block Heater
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
2.91 Axle Ratio
Neutral towing capability
Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
54.1 L Fuel Tank
473.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

604-239-XXXX

604-239-7832

