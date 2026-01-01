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<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Ford Escape ST-LINE, available now at Key West Ford! This sporty crossover boasts a sleek design and a comfortable interior, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its all-wheel-drive system, youll have the confidence to tackle any road condition, while the efficient 1.5L EcoBoost engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy. This Escape has only 37,884 KM on the odometer, meaning its practically brand new!</p> <p>This Escape ST-LINE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Youll find a host of modern conveniences and safety technologies to keep you connected, comfortable, and protected on the road. From its advanced driver-assist features to its premium interior touches, this Escape is sure to impress.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this 2023 Ford Escape ST-LINE a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>BLIS (Blind Spot Information System):</strong> Stay aware of your surroundings with this helpful safety feature.</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Enjoy cozy comfort even on the coldest Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate:</strong> Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.</li> <li><strong>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB):</strong> Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help prevent or mitigate collisions.</li> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2023 Ford Escape

37,884 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Escape

ST LINE

Watch This Vehicle
14005755

2023 Ford Escape

ST LINE

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 14005755
  2. 14005755
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Contact Seller
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$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
37,884KM
VIN 1FMCU9MN3PUA58131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Ford Escape ST-LINE, available now at Key West Ford! This sporty crossover boasts a sleek design and a comfortable interior, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its all-wheel-drive system, you'll have the confidence to tackle any road condition, while the efficient 1.5L EcoBoost engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy. This Escape has only 37,884 KM on the odometer, meaning it's practically brand new!


This Escape ST-LINE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll find a host of modern conveniences and safety technologies to keep you connected, comfortable, and protected on the road. From its advanced driver-assist features to its premium interior touches, this Escape is sure to impress.


Here are five standout features that make this 2023 Ford Escape ST-LINE a must-see:


  • BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Stay aware of your surroundings with this helpful safety feature.
  • Heated Front Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
  • Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.
  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help prevent or mitigate collisions.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
59.4 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
3.81 Axle Ratio
Neutral towing capability
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
459.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Electronic Fuel Door Release
Pedestrian Alert Sounder
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: fore/aft, up/down, power lumbar and power recline
Heated front row seats
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4-Way Manual Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft and manual recline controls
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Braking

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18" Rock Metallic Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2023 Ford Escape