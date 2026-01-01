$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
ST LINE
2023 Ford Escape
ST LINE
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Ford Escape ST-LINE, available now at Key West Ford! This sporty crossover boasts a sleek design and a comfortable interior, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its all-wheel-drive system, you'll have the confidence to tackle any road condition, while the efficient 1.5L EcoBoost engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy. This Escape has only 37,884 KM on the odometer, meaning it's practically brand new!
This Escape ST-LINE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll find a host of modern conveniences and safety technologies to keep you connected, comfortable, and protected on the road. From its advanced driver-assist features to its premium interior touches, this Escape is sure to impress.
Here are five standout features that make this 2023 Ford Escape ST-LINE a must-see:
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Stay aware of your surroundings with this helpful safety feature.
- Heated Front Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the touch of a button.
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help prevent or mitigate collisions.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-520-3055