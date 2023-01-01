$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Location
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
12,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10485066
- Stock #: 232958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,200 KM
Vehicle Description
F150 SUPERCREW, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 3.5 L
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
