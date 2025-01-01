$59,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
LIGHTNING XLT 4X4 CC XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BO
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X36655
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and innovative pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT at Key West Ford! This all-electric truck offers impressive performance and a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 26,000 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready for adventure. Its striking white exterior and SuperCrew configuration provide both style and practicality, making it perfect for work or play.
This F-150 Lightning XLT is packed with technology and comfort features. You'll enjoy the convenience of an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride in various conditions. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the advanced safety features provide peace of mind on every journey. This truck is a testament to Ford's commitment to innovation and sustainability.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 Lightning XLT a must-see:
- Electric Power: Experience the instant torque and smooth acceleration of an all-electric powertrain.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and informed with FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot and a suite of driver-assist features.
- Versatile Capability: Tackle any task with the Class IV Towing Equipment and a spacious cargo bed.
- Luxurious Comfort: Enjoy a premium driving experience with heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control.
- Innovative Design: Stand out from the crowd with the modern styling and integrated features like the tailgate step.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
