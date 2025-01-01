Menu
<p>Looking for a powerful and innovative pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT at Key West Ford! This all-electric truck offers impressive performance and a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 26,000 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready for adventure. Its striking white exterior and SuperCrew configuration provide both style and practicality, making it perfect for work or play.</p> <p>This F-150 Lightning XLT is packed with technology and comfort features. Youll enjoy the convenience of an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride in various conditions. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the advanced safety features provide peace of mind on every journey. This truck is a testament to Fords commitment to innovation and sustainability.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-150 Lightning XLT a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Electric Power:</strong> Experience the instant torque and smooth acceleration of an all-electric powertrain.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Technology:</strong> Stay connected and informed with FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot and a suite of driver-assist features.</li> <li><strong>Versatile Capability:</strong> Tackle any task with the Class IV Towing Equipment and a spacious cargo bed.</li> <li><strong>Luxurious Comfort:</strong> Enjoy a premium driving experience with heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control.</li> <li><strong>Innovative Design:</strong> Stand out from the crowd with the modern styling and integrated features like the tailgate step.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2023 Ford F-150

26,000 KM

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

LIGHTNING XLT 4X4 CC XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BO

12640761

2023 Ford F-150

LIGHTNING XLT 4X4 CC XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BO

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,000KM
VIN 1FTVW1EL4PWG23867

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # X36655
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Looking for a powerful and innovative pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT at Key West Ford! This all-electric truck offers impressive performance and a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 26,000 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready for adventure. Its striking white exterior and SuperCrew configuration provide both style and practicality, making it perfect for work or play.


This F-150 Lightning XLT is packed with technology and comfort features. You'll enjoy the convenience of an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride in various conditions. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the advanced safety features provide peace of mind on every journey. This truck is a testament to Ford's commitment to innovation and sustainability.


Here are five standout features that make this F-150 Lightning XLT a must-see:


  • Electric Power: Experience the instant torque and smooth acceleration of an all-electric powertrain.
  • Advanced Technology: Stay connected and informed with FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot and a suite of driver-assist features.
  • Versatile Capability: Tackle any task with the Class IV Towing Equipment and a spacious cargo bed.
  • Luxurious Comfort: Enjoy a premium driving experience with heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control.
  • Innovative Design: Stand out from the crowd with the modern styling and integrated features like the tailgate step.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: Dual eMotor - Standard Range Battery -inc: 98 kWh usable capacity standard range high-voltage battery
GVWR: 3,742 kgs (8,250 lbs)
1013.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
9.61 Axle Ratio
HD Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Forward sensing system
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Plastic Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cab Mounted Cargo And Cargo Space Lights
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Illuminated running boards
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" Alloy Dark Carbonized Grey
Integrated Tailgate Step

Fixed antenna

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2023 Ford F-150