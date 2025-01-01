Menu
Looking for a powerful and capable all-electric pickup truck? Key West Ford is thrilled to offer this used 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro/Lightning. This white beauty boasts a spacious four-door design, perfect for both work and family adventures. With only 24,509 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Experience the future of driving with its smooth automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive capability, ensuring confident handling in any weather condition.

This F-150 Lightning is packed with features designed for convenience, safety, and comfort. The electric powertrain delivers instant torque and impressive performance, while the advanced technology keeps you connected and informed. This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way.

Here are five standout features that make this F-150 Lightning a must-see:

Electric Power: Experience the instant torque and smooth, quiet ride of a fully electric powertrain.
Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like a reverse camera, blind spot information system, and collision mitigation.
Pro Power Onboard: Utilize multiple 120V AC power outlets to power tools, appliances, or even your home during an outage.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
Smart Device Remote Engine Start: Start your truck remotely and warm it up or cool it down before you get in.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

2023 Ford F-150

24,509 KM

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

LIGHTNING PRO/LIGHTN

2023 Ford F-150

LIGHTNING PRO/LIGHTN

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,509KM
VIN 1FTVW1EL8PWG22530

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 317202
  • Mileage 24,509 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: Dual eMotor - Standard Range Battery -inc: 98 kWh usable capacity standard range high-voltage battery
GVWR: 3,742 kgs (8,250 lbs)
1013.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
9.61 Axle Ratio
HD Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Plastic Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital Appearance
Cab Mounted Cargo And Cargo Space Lights
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Deep Tinted Glass
Black grille
LED brakelights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

