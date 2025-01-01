$52,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
LIGHTNING PRO/LIGHTN
2023 Ford F-150
LIGHTNING PRO/LIGHTN
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 317202
- Mileage 24,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable all-electric pickup truck? Key West Ford is thrilled to offer this used 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro/Lightning. This white beauty boasts a spacious four-door design, perfect for both work and family adventures. With only 24,509 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Experience the future of driving with its smooth automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive capability, ensuring confident handling in any weather condition.
This F-150 Lightning is packed with features designed for convenience, safety, and comfort. The electric powertrain delivers instant torque and impressive performance, while the advanced technology keeps you connected and informed. This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 Lightning a must-see:
- Electric Power: Experience the instant torque and smooth, quiet ride of a fully electric powertrain.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like a reverse camera, blind spot information system, and collision mitigation.
- Pro Power Onboard: Utilize multiple 120V AC power outlets to power tools, appliances, or even your home during an outage.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start: Start your truck remotely and warm it up or cool it down before you get in.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Key West Ford
Email Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Key West Ford
Call Dealer
604-520-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-520-3055