2023 Ford F-150
LAR 4X4 CC 157"
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 LAR 4X4 CC 157" available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure with its robust 4-wheel drive system and a comfortable interior. With only 15,000 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready for the road ahead. The exterior is a sleek silver, and the truck is equipped with a host of features designed for both work and play.
This F-150 is packed with features to make your driving experience exceptional. Here are five highlights:
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist: Makes hooking up and maneuvering a trailer a breeze.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and control in all conditions.
- BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage: Blind Spot Information System with trailer coverage for added safety.
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature: Helps to conserve fuel.
Visit Key West Ford today to see this impressive F-150 for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
