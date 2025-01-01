Menu
2023 Ford F-150

35,000 KM

2023 Ford F-150

35,000 KM

$106,070

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

Limited 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5 ICBC WRITE-OFF

13316609

2023 Ford F-150

Limited 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5 ICBC WRITE-OFF

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

$106,070

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EDXPFB72635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Mechanical

Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

