$52,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW
2023 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,891 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW, available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a dependable gasoline engine. With only 45,891 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready for the long haul. Its spacious SUPERCREW cab offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect choice for families, work crews, or anyone who needs a versatile and capable vehicle.
This F-150 is packed with features designed for both comfort and convenience. You'll appreciate the thoughtful touches like the block heater, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, and the cruise control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving. Safety is a top priority, with features like side impact beams, a Safety Canopy System with curtain airbags, and a tire-specific low tire pressure warning system. This truck is built to keep you and your passengers safe on every journey.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
- Electronic Transfer Case: Seamlessly switch between drive modes for optimal performance in any condition.
- HD Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers: Enjoy a smooth and controlled ride, even on rough terrain.
- MyKey System: Customize vehicle settings and promote safe driving habits.
- Cab Mounted Cargo Lights: Illuminate your cargo bed for easy loading and unloading, day or night.
Visit Key West Ford today to experience this impressive 2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW for yourself!
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
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Key West Ford
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604-520-3055