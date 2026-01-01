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<p>Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW, available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a dependable gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. With only 15,854 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready for the long haul.</p> <p>This F-150 is packed with features designed for both comfort and capability. Inside, youll find a spacious cabin with a full cloth headliner and convenient amenities. The exterior is built tough, ready to handle whatever you throw at it. This truck is equipped to handle the Canadian climate with a block heater.</p> <p>Here are some of the standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access:</strong> Stay connected on the go.</li> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Ready for those cold Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags:</strong> Provides peace of mind for you and your passengers.</li> <li><strong>Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering:</strong> Enjoy effortless handling.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Key West Ford today to experience this exceptional F-150 for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2023 Ford F-150

15,854 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

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14005752

2023 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

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Contact Seller
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Used
15,854KM
VIN 1FTFW1E80PKE74767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW, available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a dependable gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. With only 15,854 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready for the long haul.


This F-150 is packed with features designed for both comfort and capability. Inside, you'll find a spacious cabin with a full cloth headliner and convenient amenities. The exterior is built tough, ready to handle whatever you throw at it. This truck is equipped to handle the Canadian climate with a block heater.


Here are some of the standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:


  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go.
  • Block Heater: Ready for those cold Canadian mornings.
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags: Provides peace of mind for you and your passengers.
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering: Enjoy effortless handling.

Visit Key West Ford today to experience this exceptional F-150 for yourself!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Mechanical

Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2023 Ford F-150