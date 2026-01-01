$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW
2023 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,854 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW, available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a dependable gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. With only 15,854 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready for the long haul.
This F-150 is packed with features designed for both comfort and capability. Inside, you'll find a spacious cabin with a full cloth headliner and convenient amenities. The exterior is built tough, ready to handle whatever you throw at it. This truck is equipped to handle the Canadian climate with a block heater.
Here are some of the standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go.
- Block Heater: Ready for those cold Canadian mornings.
- Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags: Provides peace of mind for you and your passengers.
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering: Enjoy effortless handling.
Visit Key West Ford today to experience this exceptional F-150 for yourself!
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
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Exterior
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