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<p>Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW, available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a dependable automatic transmission. With only 36,000 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready for the long haul. Its spacious SUPERCREW cab offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect choice for families, work crews, or anyone who needs a versatile and capable vehicle.</p> <p>This F-150 is packed with features designed for both comfort and convenience. From the practical block heater, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, to the advanced safety features, this truck has it all. Youll appreciate the thoughtful touches like the driver information centre, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and the convenience of a 12V power outlet. This truck is built to handle tough conditions while keeping you connected and comfortable.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Electronic Transfer Case:</strong> Seamlessly switch between drive modes for optimal performance on any terrain.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access:</strong> Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.</li> <li><strong>Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags:</strong> Provides enhanced protection for all occupants.</li> <li><strong>HD Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers:</strong> Ensures a smooth and controlled ride, even when hauling heavy loads.</li> <li><strong>Mykey System:</strong> Offers customizable settings for added safety and peace of mind.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2023 Ford F-150

36,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

Watch This Vehicle
14005764

2023 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

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$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
36,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E8XPKD61523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW, available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a dependable automatic transmission. With only 36,000 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready for the long haul. Its spacious SUPERCREW cab offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect choice for families, work crews, or anyone who needs a versatile and capable vehicle.


This F-150 is packed with features designed for both comfort and convenience. From the practical block heater, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, to the advanced safety features, this truck has it all. You'll appreciate the thoughtful touches like the driver information centre, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and the convenience of a 12V power outlet. This truck is built to handle tough conditions while keeping you connected and comfortable.


Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:


  • Electronic Transfer Case: Seamlessly switch between drive modes for optimal performance on any terrain.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags: Provides enhanced protection for all occupants.
  • HD Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers: Ensures a smooth and controlled ride, even when hauling heavy loads.
  • Mykey System: Offers customizable settings for added safety and peace of mind.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Mechanical

Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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$64,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2023 Ford F-150