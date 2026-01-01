$64,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW
2023 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW, available now at Key West Ford! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a robust 4-wheel drive system and a dependable automatic transmission. With only 36,000 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready for the long haul. Its spacious SUPERCREW cab offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect choice for families, work crews, or anyone who needs a versatile and capable vehicle.
This F-150 is packed with features designed for both comfort and convenience. From the practical block heater, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, to the advanced safety features, this truck has it all. You'll appreciate the thoughtful touches like the driver information centre, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and the convenience of a 12V power outlet. This truck is built to handle tough conditions while keeping you connected and comfortable.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:
- Electronic Transfer Case: Seamlessly switch between drive modes for optimal performance on any terrain.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.
- Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags: Provides enhanced protection for all occupants.
- HD Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers: Ensures a smooth and controlled ride, even when hauling heavy loads.
- Mykey System: Offers customizable settings for added safety and peace of mind.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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604-520-3055