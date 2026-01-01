$56,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
LIGHTNING PRO/LIGHTN
2023 Ford F-150
LIGHTNING PRO/LIGHTN
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3A6807
- Mileage 81,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the future of trucking with this exceptional used 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, now available at Key West Ford. This all-electric pickup truck redefines capability and sustainability, offering a powerful and intelligent driving experience without compromising on the rugged utility you expect from an F-150. With only 81,869 kilometers on the odometer, this Lightning Pro is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and everyday adventures with its impressive electric powertrain and advanced features.
Step into a truck that's as smart as it is strong. The 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro boasts a dual eMotor setup powered by a standard range 98 kWh battery, delivering instant torque and a smooth, responsive ride. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various Canadian conditions, while the spacious interior is designed for both comfort and practicality. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or navigating city streets, this electric F-150 is engineered to impress.
Here are five features that make this 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro truly stand out:
- Dual eMotor All-Wheel Drive: Experience exhilarating acceleration and superior traction with the powerful dual electric motors providing instant torque and confident handling in any weather.
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ Suite: Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features like BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System), Collision Mitigation-Front, and Reverse Brake Assist, all designed to protect you and your surroundings.
- Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Don't let the electric powertrain fool you; this F-150 Lightning Pro is built to tow, equipped with a robust hitch and intelligent trailer sway control for secure and stable hauling.
- FordPass Connect™ 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with integrated Wi-Fi, allowing you to work, stream, and navigate with ease, no matter where your job takes you.
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start & 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets: Start your truck remotely for pre-conditioning and power your tools or devices directly from the truck's outlets, making it a mobile command centre for your workday.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
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