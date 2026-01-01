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<p>Experience the future of trucking with this exceptional used 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, now available at Key West Ford. This all-electric pickup truck redefines capability and sustainability, offering a powerful and intelligent driving experience without compromising on the rugged utility you expect from an F-150. With only 81,869 kilometers on the odometer, this Lightning Pro is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and everyday adventures with its impressive electric powertrain and advanced features.</p> <p>Step into a truck thats as smart as it is strong. The 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro boasts a dual eMotor setup powered by a standard range 98 kWh battery, delivering instant torque and a smooth, responsive ride. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various Canadian conditions, while the spacious interior is designed for both comfort and practicality. Whether youre hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or navigating city streets, this electric F-150 is engineered to impress.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro truly stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Dual eMotor All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience exhilarating acceleration and superior traction with the powerful dual electric motors providing instant torque and confident handling in any weather.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ Suite:</strong> Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features like BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System), Collision Mitigation-Front, and Reverse Brake Assist, all designed to protect you and your surroundings.</li> <li><strong>Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control:</strong> Dont let the electric powertrain fool you; this F-150 Lightning Pro is built to tow, equipped with a robust hitch and intelligent trailer sway control for secure and stable hauling.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect™ 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with integrated Wi-Fi, allowing you to work, stream, and navigate with ease, no matter where your job takes you.</li> <li><strong>Smart Device Remote Engine Start & 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets:</strong> Start your truck remotely for pre-conditioning and power your tools or devices directly from the trucks outlets, making it a mobile command centre for your workday.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2023 Ford F-150

81,869 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

LIGHTNING PRO/LIGHTN

Watch This Vehicle
14133007.812396134?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=14260

2023 Ford F-150

LIGHTNING PRO/LIGHTN

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 14133007.812396134?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=14260
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$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
81,869KM
VIN 1FTVW1EL6PWG04284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3A6807
  • Mileage 81,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the future of trucking with this exceptional used 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, now available at Key West Ford. This all-electric pickup truck redefines capability and sustainability, offering a powerful and intelligent driving experience without compromising on the rugged utility you expect from an F-150. With only 81,869 kilometers on the odometer, this Lightning Pro is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and everyday adventures with its impressive electric powertrain and advanced features.


Step into a truck that's as smart as it is strong. The 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro boasts a dual eMotor setup powered by a standard range 98 kWh battery, delivering instant torque and a smooth, responsive ride. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various Canadian conditions, while the spacious interior is designed for both comfort and practicality. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or navigating city streets, this electric F-150 is engineered to impress.


Here are five features that make this 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro truly stand out:


  • Dual eMotor All-Wheel Drive: Experience exhilarating acceleration and superior traction with the powerful dual electric motors providing instant torque and confident handling in any weather.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ Suite: Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features like BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System), Collision Mitigation-Front, and Reverse Brake Assist, all designed to protect you and your surroundings.
  • Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Don't let the electric powertrain fool you; this F-150 Lightning Pro is built to tow, equipped with a robust hitch and intelligent trailer sway control for secure and stable hauling.
  • FordPass Connect™ 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with integrated Wi-Fi, allowing you to work, stream, and navigate with ease, no matter where your job takes you.
  • Smart Device Remote Engine Start & 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets: Start your truck remotely for pre-conditioning and power your tools or devices directly from the truck's outlets, making it a mobile command centre for your workday.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: Dual eMotor - Standard Range Battery -inc: 98 kWh usable capacity standard range high-voltage battery
GVWR: 3,742 kgs (8,250 lbs)
1013.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
9.61 Axle Ratio
HD Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Plastic Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital Appearance
Cab Mounted Cargo And Cargo Space Lights
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 6 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
LED brakelights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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$56,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2023 Ford F-150