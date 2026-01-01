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<p>Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Feast your eyes on this pristine 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum, available now at Key West Ford! This beast of a truck is ready to conquer Canadian winters and demanding workdays alike. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and powerful diesel engine, youll experience unmatched capability and confidence on any terrain. The Platinum trim offers a luxurious interior, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable ride for both driver and passengers.</p> <p>This F-350 isnt just about brawn; its packed with features designed for convenience and safety. From the practical 8 PLAT bed to the advanced driver-assistance technologies, this truck is built to make your life easier. Whether youre hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply cruising down the highway, the F-350 Platinum provides a premium driving experience. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional truck – visit Key West Ford today!</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-350 a must-have:</p> <ul> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with lightning-fast internet access.</li> <li><strong>Electronic Transfer Case:</strong> Seamlessly switch between drive modes for optimal performance in any condition.</li> <li><strong>HD Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers:</strong> Experience a smooth and controlled ride, even when carrying heavy loads.</li> <li><strong>Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags:</strong> Provides enhanced protection in the event of a collision.</li> <li><strong>Boxside Steps:</strong> Makes accessing the bed of the truck easy.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2023 Ford F-350

Details Description Features

$102,345

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 8' PLAT

Watch This Vehicle
14005704

2023 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 8' PLAT

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

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  2. 14005704
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  5. 14005704
  6. 14005704
  7. 14005704
Contact Seller
Sale

$102,345

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN 1FT8W3BT2PED75346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Feast your eyes on this pristine 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum, available now at Key West Ford! This beast of a truck is ready to conquer Canadian winters and demanding workdays alike. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and powerful diesel engine, you'll experience unmatched capability and confidence on any terrain. The Platinum trim offers a luxurious interior, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable ride for both driver and passengers.


This F-350 isn't just about brawn; it's packed with features designed for convenience and safety. From the practical 8' PLAT bed to the advanced driver-assistance technologies, this truck is built to make your life easier. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply cruising down the highway, the F-350 Platinum provides a premium driving experience. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck – visit Key West Ford today!


Here are five standout features that make this F-350 a must-have:


  • FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with lightning-fast internet access.
  • Electronic Transfer Case: Seamlessly switch between drive modes for optimal performance in any condition.
  • HD Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers: Experience a smooth and controlled ride, even when carrying heavy loads.
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags: Provides enhanced protection in the event of a collision.
  • Boxside Steps: Makes accessing the bed of the truck easy.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Interior

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Boxside Steps

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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$102,345

+ taxes & licensing>

Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2023 Ford F-350