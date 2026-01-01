$102,345+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 8' PLAT
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW PLATINUM 4WD CREW CAB 8' PLAT
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$102,345
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Feast your eyes on this pristine 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum, available now at Key West Ford! This beast of a truck is ready to conquer Canadian winters and demanding workdays alike. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and powerful diesel engine, you'll experience unmatched capability and confidence on any terrain. The Platinum trim offers a luxurious interior, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable ride for both driver and passengers.
This F-350 isn't just about brawn; it's packed with features designed for convenience and safety. From the practical 8' PLAT bed to the advanced driver-assistance technologies, this truck is built to make your life easier. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply cruising down the highway, the F-350 Platinum provides a premium driving experience. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck – visit Key West Ford today!
Here are five standout features that make this F-350 a must-have:
- FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with lightning-fast internet access.
- Electronic Transfer Case: Seamlessly switch between drive modes for optimal performance in any condition.
- HD Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers: Experience a smooth and controlled ride, even when carrying heavy loads.
- Safety Canopy System Curtain Airbags: Provides enhanced protection in the event of a collision.
- Boxside Steps: Makes accessing the bed of the truck easy.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Safety
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604-520-3055