Get ready to turn heads with this stunning 2023 Ford Maverick LARIAT AWD SUPERCREW, available now at Key West Ford. This red pickup truck boasts a powerful 2.0L EcoBoost engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain, whether its a snowy winter road or a rugged off-road adventure.

This Maverick is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of a backup camera, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver knee airbag, and automatic emergency braking. The interior is stylish and functional, with comfortable leatherette seats, a full floor console with storage, and a spacious cargo box. This Maverick has only 34600KM on the odometer, making it practically brand new.

Here are five of the most exciting features of this Maverick:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
2.0L EcoBoost Engine: Experience powerful performance.
Automatic Emergency Braking: Drive with peace of mind.
Leatherette Seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort.
Spacious Cargo Box: Haul everything you need.

Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a 2023 Ford Maverick LARIAT AWD SUPERCREW. Visit Key West Ford today for a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

2023 Ford Maverick

34,600 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Maverick

LARIAT AWD SUPERCREW LARIAT AWD SUPERCREW

12495211

2023 Ford Maverick

LARIAT AWD SUPERCREW LARIAT AWD SUPERCREW

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

672-903-0034

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,600KM
VIN 3FTTW8F91PRA38573

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,600 KM

Get ready to turn heads with this stunning 2023 Ford Maverick LARIAT AWD SUPERCREW, available now at Key West Ford. This red pickup truck boasts a powerful 2.0L EcoBoost engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain, whether it's a snowy winter road or a rugged off-road adventure.


This Maverick is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of a backup camera, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver knee airbag, and automatic emergency braking. The interior is stylish and functional, with comfortable leatherette seats, a full floor console with storage, and a spacious cargo box. This Maverick has only 34600KM on the odometer, making it practically brand new.


Here are five of the most exciting features of this Maverick:


  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  • 2.0L EcoBoost Engine: Experience powerful performance.
  • Automatic Emergency Braking: Drive with peace of mind.
  • Leatherette Seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort.
  • Spacious Cargo Box: Haul everything you need.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a 2023 Ford Maverick LARIAT AWD SUPERCREW. Visit Key West Ford today for a test drive!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
62 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: TBD
Regenerative 190 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
680.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
6-Way Driver Seat
Keypad
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Other Interior Accents
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Power Rear Window
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black rear step bumper
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

672-903-0034

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

672-903-0034

2023 Ford Maverick