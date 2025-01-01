$39,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Maverick
LARIAT AWD SUPERCREW LARIAT AWD SUPERCREW
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
672-903-0034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this stunning 2023 Ford Maverick LARIAT AWD SUPERCREW, available now at Key West Ford. This red pickup truck boasts a powerful 2.0L EcoBoost engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain, whether it's a snowy winter road or a rugged off-road adventure.
This Maverick is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of a backup camera, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver knee airbag, and automatic emergency braking. The interior is stylish and functional, with comfortable leatherette seats, a full floor console with storage, and a spacious cargo box. This Maverick has only 34600KM on the odometer, making it practically brand new.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this Maverick:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- 2.0L EcoBoost Engine: Experience powerful performance.
- Automatic Emergency Braking: Drive with peace of mind.
- Leatherette Seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort.
- Spacious Cargo Box: Haul everything you need.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a 2023 Ford Maverick LARIAT AWD SUPERCREW. Visit Key West Ford today for a test drive!
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
