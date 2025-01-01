Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

29,092 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12373101

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium AWD

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

  1. 12373101.723285858?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14260
  2. 12373101
  3. 12373101
  4. 12373101
  5. 12373101
  6. 12373101
  7. 12373101
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,092KM
VIN 3FMTK3SU0PMA09843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VAPOUR BLUE METALLIC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3A3502
  • Mileage 29,092 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a 30-day/2,000 km exchange, a complimentary 6-month powertrain warranty (if the factory powertrain warranty has expired, personal-use vehicles only), comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.05 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
370w Regular Amplifier

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Driver Seat
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Folding Cargo Cover
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Sim Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with (AEB) and Intersection Assist

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2022 Honda Civic Touring for sale in New Westminster, BC
2022 Honda Civic Touring 50,573 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 GLC 300 4MATIC for sale in New Westminster, BC
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 GLC 300 4MATIC 88,110 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD 12,549 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E